Neston Flat Linked with Drugs and ASB Finally Gets Closed Down

Published: 22nd September 2022 21:41

A closure order has been served on the Neston flat, which has been plagued by anti-social behaviour and drug related activity



The flat on Howard Court has been reported to Cheshire Police and For Housing numerous times over the past 12 months, regarding issues with noise, violence, criminal damage and reports of numerous people attending the address all hours of the day and night.



After gathering a catalogue of evidence, officers from Ellesmere Port ASB Team attended Cheshire Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 22 September 2022, where they were granted a three-month closure order.

The occupants of the address, a 20-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, have now been ordered to leave the property and find alternative accommodation.

All windows and doors will now be boarded up for a period of three months. Anyone who enters the address during that time is committing an offence and can be arrested.

Police Constable Warwick Evans, Partnership Co-ordinator for Ellesmere Port, said: "The action taken today is a proactive response to the concerns raised by the surrounding community.



"Everyone has a right to feel safe in their own homes and I cannot emphasise the relief that this closure order will bring to local residents.

"The activity at this address was totally unacceptable and I have no doubt that the closure order is the right result and it will most definitely have a positive impact on the area.



"Residents can now go on with their lives knowing that the order has been imposed and that anyone found breaching it will be prosecuted.



"I would like to thank ASB officer Paula Bagnall at For Housing for all the support she has provided throughout this case and I hope that this closure will serve as a warning that people who choose to behave in this way can lose their homes as a consequence of their actions."

Residents are encouraged to report any concerns to Cheshire Police via their website, or call 101.



Information can be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.