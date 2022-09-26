  • Bookmark this page

September Marked the Fifth Anniversary of Coffee Mornings for Ness Neighbours

Published: 26th September 2022 10:34

Ness Neighbours celebrated the fifth anniversary of their well-attended coffee mornings, in September

Ness Village Hall was decorated with balloons, there was a free raffle, plus a free glass of prosecco, for the many who came to the event.

Some of the dedicated team of helpers at the 5th Anniversary Ness Neighbours' Coffee Morning.Some of the dedicated team of helpers, pictured at the 5th Anniversary Ness Neighbours' Coffee Morning.

Fundraising for good causes has always been a feature of Ness Neighbours' meetings. It was announced at the anniversary event, that during the past year over £700 had been raised for good causes, including Claire House childrens' hospice, Ukrainian refugees, and Macmillan Nurses. This sum also included money raised for a memorial tree to commemorate Her late Majesty's Platinum Jubilee. This special tree will be planted within the next few months, on the playing field.

The tradition of fundraising will continue at the Neighbours' October coffee morning when the Macmillan Nurses will again be supported. As is usual for this cause, there will be a Bring and Buy Sale, so if you wish to support it bring along your contributions.

All are welcome to enjoy plentiful coffee and cakes, for the sum of only £3. Next event will be Tuesday, 4th October, 10am to 12pm, at Ness Village Hall.

 

 

