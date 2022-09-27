Hundreds of Cyclists Embraced the Annual Opportunity to Explore the Leverhulme Estate

Published: 27th September 2022 17:00

More than five hundred cyclists, of all ages, descended on the estate in Thornton Hough

The popular Leverhulme Summer Cycle allowed cyclists and walkers to enjoy exploring the tree-lined tracks at Brimstage Hall and Courtyard, last Sunday, 25th September.

Visitors could take advantage of a range of different stalls and activities, that also added to the atmosphere and success of the day.

Just Riding Along and Energise Cycles were great additions, plus various independent businesses providing refreshments including Ginger Cat Coffee, Ebby's Espresso, Pen-Y-Lan Pork, The Chocolate Cellar and Hyacinth Vintage Ice-Cream.

Also taking part were Wirral Environmental Network, Merseyside Cycling Campaign, Eco Art in the Park, Calm at Church Farm and Port Sunlight Rugby Club.

Oher popular activities included PopVox Choir, Read Now, Write Now and Little Lambs Tales.

Parking was provided by Claire House with donations going to the charity.

Ed Lamb, one of the founders of Rethink Now, which campaigns for stronger, healthier communities through environmental sustainability, said: "We were delighted to see so many people, including many families, attend the Summer Cycle. This was the third time the event has been held and the most successful yet."

Diana Powell, CEO of Wirral Unplugged and a co-organiser, said: "A wide range of volunteers contributed to making this year's Summer Cycle so special.

"Wirral Met students and Make it Happen members created signs to direct visitors around the site, Irby Brownies painted pollinator bug rocks for children to find, University of Liverpool volunteer Andrine designed an anime Summer Cycle Biking Bee sticker, and Wirral Grammar students and local community members, from 5 to 75, helped throughout the day contributing to the family-feel of the event."

(l-r) Ed Lamb, one of the founders of Rethink Now, Diane Powell of Wirral Unplugged and Tanya O'Leary of Rethink Now.

Tom O'Leary, Leverhulme's Estate Manager, said: "It was terrific to see so many people of all ages, whether cycling or walking, enjoy exploring the Leverhulme tracks."

