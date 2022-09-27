Field Maple Tree Planted in Memory of Town Councillor Who was Rooted in Service to the Neston Community

Published: 27th September 2022 20:41

To acknowledge his half-century of service, a charming tree was planted in Albert Tilley's honour

In the year of Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, the Queen's Green Canopy campaign encouraged communities to plant more trees. Now of course, after her sad passing, it is even more pertinent to carry on the same sentiment and so it has been a wonderful opportunity for Neston community groups to plant trees in honour of people who have given such a lot, for the benefit of their community.

The robin who visited the tree and perched on Albert's plaque stole the show!

One such man, who many remember, was Albert Tilley, who passed away in 1968. Mr Tilley served as a councillor on Neston Town Council, giving fifty years of his life in service to the town and surrounding villages.

On Wednesday 21st September 2022, a Field Maple tree was planted to acknowledge that service and it will now serve as a growing reminder of one man's dedication.

Standing at Lees Lane Ponds, off Lees Lane, a plaque sits next to the tree, marking Mr Tilley's life.

The planting ceremony was well-attended, with Mayor of Neston, Neston Town Councillor Pat Kynaston saying a few words and laying flowers. Trustees of the Mathew Monk Trust, Cheshire West and Chester Councillor and Member for Neston, Keith Millar, who is now secretary of Neston Ladies Day, members of the Neston Civic Society and of the Burton and Neston History Society, were all in attendance.





