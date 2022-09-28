  • Bookmark this page

The September Update has Arrived from the Friends of Hadlow Road Station

Published: 28th September 2022 22:18

Great to see so many faces, old and new, at September's Pop-up Café 

The Friends' group has been in touch with their latest update on their pop-up café:

It was lovely to see so many of our existing customers and many new customers at our Friends of Hadlow Road Station pop-up café on Sunday, 25th September. Food and drink orders for the pop-up café are taken in the Waiting Room but the pop-up café should not be confused with the commercial café which also operates on a different section of the station platform.

Friends of Hadlow Road Station Pop-up Café on Sunday, 25th September.Friends of Hadlow Road Station Pop-up Café on Sunday, 25th September.

Our next pop-up café will have entertainment provided by Western Approaches (weather permitting) and will be on Sunday, 16th October, from 10am to 1pm, at Hadlow Road Station, Willaston.

Every penny raised by Friends of Hadlow Road Station is put back into the station's maintenance, restoration and development for all to enjoy.

FHRS pop-up café is a community café run by the community, for the community.

Western Approaches' previous performance at Hadlow Road Station.
Western Approaches' previous performance at Hadlow Road Station.

 

 

