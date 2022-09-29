  • Bookmark this page

Owner's Appeal for Bike Stolen from Storage Unit on Ringway

Published: 29th September 2022 10:16

Blue and black cross bike in immaculate condition stolen on Wednesday morning

At some point between 12.30am and 5am on Wednesday, 28th September 2022, a blue and black cross bike was stolen from a storage unit in the back garden of a house on the Ringway.

Owner's Appeal for Bike Stolen from Storage Unit on Ringway

The bike looks brand new, having only been used a few times.

If you have any information, please contact Phoebe O'Connor direct on 07442 001086, or email phoebejay03@icloud.com.

 

 

