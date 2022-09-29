Technical and Backstage Support Needed for Upcoming Theatre Show

Published: 29th September 2022 21:15

Neston group Little Actors Theatre Company are on a countdown to their November show dates, and they need your skills

The Neston community theatre group, now based at Neston Town Hall, is seeking participants to help with technical and backstage support for their upcoming show. The community project is backed by funding from the Cheshire West and Chester Council crowdfunding platform Spacehive, and run by registered charity Little Actors Theatre.

Since April, the group has been rehearsing for two upcoming community performances which will take place on Sunday, 27th November at Neston Civic Hall, and Sunday 4th December at Storyhouse, Chester. For these performances we would welcome more participants to get involved with backstage, wardrobe, props and tech support etc, as well as front of house.

If being behind the curtain is more up your street than in front of it, then this is the place to nurture hobbies and create new ones.

Run by professional actors Mike Lockley and Fern Evans the group, consisting of adults and children, meets every Saturday afternoon between 2pm to 4pm. Together, the group are devising a cabaret style show for all ages. Access to the group is completely free for everyone.

For details, please get in touch with Fern Evans at mail@littleactorstheatre.com or call 07385 849864 for more information.

