Apetito Award-winning Food Tasting Event Being Hosted in Puddington for Care Home Providers to Sample Tasty Meals

Published: 29th September 2022 21:31

Owners of care homes across the region are invited to a day of tasting nutritious meals



Care homes invited to a food tasting event in Puddington with Apetito, the leading producer of delicious and nutritious food for care homes and older people.

Apetito - Care home meals that make a real difference.

The event will be held at Gift Café in Chapel House Lane, Puddington CH64 5SW, to give local care home owners the chance to sample some of their expertly crafted award-winning dishes.

On the menu will be a selection of hot dishes including roast beef, vegetarian cottage pie and smoked haddock and spinach crumble as well as assorted cakes, clotted cream rice pudding and sticky toffee pudding.

A spokesperson for Apetito said: "We believe everyone deserves a nutritious meal, particularly the elderly. Packed with quality and nutritious ingredients, our care home meals are created by in-house chefs and dieticians to guarantee that they are as delicious as they are nourishing.

"We're looking forward to welcoming local care home owners to the event."

The tasting day will take place on Thursday, 6th October, from 1pm to 2.30pm. Care homes interested in attending are welcome to arrive by 1pm.

Gift Café is a not-for-profit coffee shop run by Chapel House Nursing Home and Plessington Court Residential Home. It is a dedicated dementia friendly on-site coffee shop which is open to all, as well as to the homes' residents and families.

