Learn a New Skill, Hobby or Interest in Library Week

Published: 30th September 2022 20:56

Visit Neston Library in Libraries Week and Never Stop Learning

It's Libraries Week 3rd to 9th October, an annual showcase and celebration of the best that Neston Library has to offer.

This year's theme is Never Stop Learning, so it's a great time to gain a new skill, find a new hobby or interest or learn something new about what your library can offer you. Perhaps you would like to volunteer for our Home Library Service or become a digital buddy? Why not join a reading group or help deliver events and activities? How about learning a new skill at one of our many groups?

Here's the programme of the fantastic regular activities at Neston Library, with a few special events (asterisked) added for good measure:

Monday

Adult colouring and craft club: 10am - 12pm, weekly. Friendly group for anyone to join, enjoy a bit of mindfulness through colouring, knitting or cross stitch.

English Conversation Group: 10.30am - 11.30am, weekly. Relaxed, social group which aims to build confidence in speaking English as well as improving listening skills, through everyday conversations. Ideal for speakers of other languages.

Tuesday

Stories and rhymes for under fives: 11.15am - 11.45am, weekly. Sing your favourite songs and rhymes and meet lots of new people. Have you ever thought of helping at our sessions? We've a Rhymetime volunteer role just for this purpose and would value any support given.

**Cheshire West Crowd information session: 2 - 4pm. An exciting opportunity to create and fund inspirational projects within your local community. Come and talk to a Locality officer about potential project ideas (big or small) and find out how Cheshire West Crowd can help to attract funding from your community, the Council and local businesses. Projects need to be pitched by 2 November 2022.

Wednesday

English Conversation Group: 10.30am - 11.30am, weekly. Relaxed, social group which aims to build confidence in speaking English as well as improving listening skills, through everyday conversations. Ideal for speakers of other languages.

**Heritage Strategy Workshop: 2-5pm. Would you like to help shape the future of heritage in the borough? Cheshire West and Chester Council is developing a Heritage Strategy which will include how the natural and built heritage of the borough is celebrated, used and conserved. You can have your say at a specially commissioned workshop and help create the vision. The full consultation and more information can be found on the Heritage Lincolnshire website.

Thursday

**National Poetry Day: Rock painting, 10am - 12pm. Join us for a mindfulness session of rock painting, to complement the poem NPD poem Don't be bored rock by Zaro Weil. Watch out on our social media (Facebook and Twitter) for a special reading of the poem. Drop in.

Digital device drop in: 2pm - 3pm, weekly. Get basic help with your digital devices, from tablets to smartphones.

**National Poetry Day: Word Bird booklet, 3.30pm onwards. After school poetry craft for children to create their own ‘poetry bird' booklet to share with others or gift to family and friends. This session complements the special reading of and Word bird by Sally Crabtree. Drop in.

Friday

Stories and rhymes for under fives: 11.15am - 11.45am, weekly. Sing your favourite songs and rhymes and meet lots of new people. Have you ever thought of helping at our sessions? We've a Rhymetime volunteer role just for this purpose and would value any support given.

Police & Councillor Surgeries: 5.30 - 6.30pm. Come and chat to local representatives about community issues. List of future surgeries are available in the library and on the webpage.

Saturday

Lego Club: 10am - 12.30pm, weekly. Drop in, creative sessions. All welcome.

**Libraries Week Coffee Morning: 10am - 12pm. Special coffee morning for all, with refreshments, homemade cakes and live music. We'd love you to join us!

And finally...did you know?

If you cannot easily get to a library or carry items home, we have a team of Home Library Service volunteers who will pick up your books and deliver them to you on a regular basis. This is a free service that is available to anyone. All you need to do is let us know what you like reading! Contact Neston Library on 0151 3374670 or email neston.library@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.