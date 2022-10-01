Amber Button Running Adult Learning Course for the Benefit of Residents in the CH64 Area

Published: 1st October 2022 20:28

Regular weekly courses to get involved and never stop learning

Amber Button Community Interest Company have a number of free courses running for CH64 residents, on a weekly basis.

Mondays

Monday courses take place at Neston Community Youth Centre on Burton Road, Neston.

9am to 10am - Coffee and Chat group (particularly aimed at speakers of other languages, but all welcome)

10am to 12pm - Learn Gel Polish

Tuesdays

Again, held at NCYC

10am to 12pm - Confidence Masterclass

Wednesdays

9am to 11am - Job Club, with free bacon butties for attendees

11am to 1pm - Confidence Building

1pm to 3pm - Women into Work, with free tablet for those completing the full course

Thursdays

Sessions held at St Thomas' Church, Parkgate

7am to 9am - Crafts for Wellbeing

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.