Amber Button Running Adult Learning Course for the Benefit of Residents in the CH64 Area

Published: 1st October 2022 20:28

Regular weekly courses to get involved and never stop learning 

Amber Button Community Interest Company have a number of free courses running for CH64 residents, on a weekly basis.

Never Stop Learning

Mondays

Monday courses take place at Neston Community Youth Centre on Burton Road, Neston.
9am to 10am -  Coffee and Chat group (particularly aimed at speakers of other languages, but all welcome)
10am to 12pm - Learn Gel Polish

Tuesdays

Again, held at NCYC
10am to 12pm - Confidence Masterclass

Wednesdays

9am to 11am - Job Club, with free bacon butties for attendees
11am to 1pm - Confidence Building
1pm to 3pm - Women into Work, with free tablet for those completing the full course

Thursdays

Sessions held at St Thomas' Church, Parkgate
7am to 9am - Crafts for Wellbeing

 

 

