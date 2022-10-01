Neston Library will be Our Local Warm Hub this Autumn and Winter

Published: 1st October 2022 21:14

Residents are welcome to stay warm and enjoy refreshments in Neston Library as part of a new Warm Hub initiative

A new Warm Hubs network will be launched borough-wide and Neston Library on Parkgate Road will offer our local haven. People from across the Neston area and surrounding villages, will receive a friendly welcome from library staff and volunteers, in a warm and safe place.

This winter, residents of all ages, will be welcome to come in to the Council's libraries, to stay warm, and enjoy refreshments.

While at the library, residents can take part in a range of events and activities that are on offer. They can also join the library for free and take advantage of the wide range of books, eBooks, eAudiobooks and eMagazines. Neston Library has Wi-Fi and public computers which can be used free of charge too.

Cheshire West and Chester Council is planning to establish a network of Warm Hubs that residents can access, starting with libraries across the borough from Saturday 15 October 2022.

A list of libraries in the borough can be found using the Find a Library service on the Council website cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/libraries. Opening hours are available on the library's webpage; with some sites being open all day and some for shorter periods.

Working with Cheshire West Voluntary Action and Cheshire Community Action, and the wider voluntary and community sector, the Council is exploring opportunities to expand the network, and provide services to support people using the Warm Hubs. The Council also recognises that not all residents will be able to attend a library or other community setting, and is working to ensure that residents can be safe, well and warm in their homes throughout the winter period.

Residents who are worried about the cost of living and rise of energy bills can find useful information from the Council and other local organisations on the Council's website - cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/costofliving.

Councillor Matt Bryan, Cabinet Member for Housing, Planning and the Climate Emergency, said: "Libraries have always provided a safe space and warm welcome to our communities. We know how much people are already struggling with rising prices across the board, and this network of warm hubs is just a part of our response.

"I'd really encourage everyone to raise awareness of this offer and to take advantage of it, as our libraries are a great resource. The Council is committed to supporting residents through the worst cost of living crisis in a generation. We will continue to work with our partners in the housing, voluntary and community sectors to do everything we can to support our communities."

