An Interesting Season Ahead for the Burton & Neston History Society

Author: Robert Thrift Published: 3rd October 2022 17:19

The society's new winter programme, commences with Tony Bostock's talk on Cheshire Villages 

The Burton and Neston History Society are about to start our new winter programme of talks, with Tony Bostock's talk on Cheshire Villages on Thursday, 13th October. We meet at Gladstone Village Hall in Burton where doors open at 7.30pm and our talks start at 8pm.

If you haven't been to one of our meetings before it is free to come and try us out on the first occasion. We have an interval after the talk for tea/coffee and biscuits and a chat.

Our talks are on the second Thursday of the month every month between October and May - there's bound to be something you'll find interesting. Details of all the talks can be found on the homepage of our website sites.google.com/site/burtonnestonhistory/home.

The Society also has a Research Group where members follow their own research interests but also collaborate for projects such as exhibitions and publications and likewise this is open to new members.

For more information on the Burton and Neston History Society please contact Robert Thrift at bnhsociety@gmail.com.

A photo of the group on one of our summer evening events this June at St. Bartholomew's Church Thurstaston.A photo of the group on one of our summer evening events this June at St. Bartholomew's Church Thurstaston.

 

 

