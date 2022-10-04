Borrow Equipment and Get Litter Picking in the Neston Community

Published: 4th October 2022 14:38

Make use of free equipment loans to plot issues and keep the areas of CH64 neat and tidy

Litter pickers are now available to borrow from Vivo Care Choices building Neston Community Youth Centre, on Burton Road, so local people accessing its services, as well as the local community, can all do their bit for the environment.

Vivo, now an in-house service at Cheshire West and Chester Council, provides a range of services for people with learning disabilities and autism, along with older people.

The equipment has been provided by Eco Communities as part its Plastic Free Cheshire project and all people need to do to get involved is:

Borrow the kit from NCYC

Go for a walk and fill the bag

Recycle what you can

Leave your bag at the agreed location

Take a photo and log your findings

Return the equipment

Since Vivo buildings have been acting as litter picking hubs, people accessing services have regularly been out and about in the community, doing their bit for the environment.

It builds on the work that the Green team has done over the last couple of years, taking part in environmental projects to help develop allotments and green spaces across west Cheshire.

Councillor Louise Gittins joins Vivo staff and people using services on a litter pick in Neston.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of the Council and Member for Little Neston and Ness, recently visited NCYC to help with litter picking in the community.

She said: "This is an excellent initiative that the Council and Vivo are delighted to be working alongside Eco Communities on.

"Along with Vivo buildings, litter pickers can be found at the Countess of Chester Country Park, Grosvenor Park and many other locations, adding to the litter pickers that are available in libraries across the borough.

"I was delighted to join people using Vivo's services on a recent trip out in the community and I can't wait to return again in the future.

"It was really inspiring to see how much they all enjoyed doing their bit for the environment, building on all the fantastic work they're already doing in the community."

Lynn, who uses Vivo's services and has helped with the project, added: "When we pick the rubbish up, it's important because it keeps the park clean and is good for the environment. It was good exercise too."

The Council's Climate Emergency Response Plan encourages residents to reduce, reuse and recycle as much as possible to help the borough become carbon neutral by 2045. The Plastic Free Cheshire project is just one way of taking action to help achieve this.

Visit westcheshireclimateplan.co.uk to find out what action we can all take to tackle the Climate Emergency.

For more information about Vivo and the range of services it provides, visit: vivocarechoices.co.uk.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.