Autumn Sports Camp to Keep Young Feet Moving During October Half-term Holiday

Published: 5th October 2022 12:59

The Neston club are pleased to announce their second multisport camp for 4 to 11-year-olds in the October half-term break

From Monday 24th to Friday 28th October we will have experienced sports teachers and qualified coaches from various sports backgrounds running the camps, using our excellent sports facilities.

Our Sports Development Officer, Emma Nokes, said: "There will be lots of activities and games to keep your children happy for the entire week. All details can be found on the flyer, so book your places soon as we have limited places."

For more information, you may email sports@thenestonclub.co.uk, call 0151 336 4199, or visit the website thenestonclub.co.uk.

