  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Autumn Sports Camp to Keep Young Feet Moving During October Half-term Holiday

Published: 5th October 2022 12:59

The Neston club are pleased to announce their second multisport camp for 4 to 11-year-olds in the October half-term break

Autumn Sports Camp to Keep Young Feet Moving During October Half-term Holiday

From Monday 24th to Friday 28th October we will have experienced sports teachers and qualified coaches from various sports backgrounds running the camps, using our excellent sports facilities.

Our Sports Development Officer, Emma Nokes, said: "There will be lots of activities and games to keep your children happy for the entire week. All details can be found on the flyer, so book your places soon as we have limited places."

Click on this link to book online

For more information, you may email sports@thenestonclub.co.uk, call 0151 336 4199, or visit the website thenestonclub.co.uk.

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies