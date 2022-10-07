  • Bookmark this page

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Local Police Seek Information Regarding a Residential Burglary in Neston

Published: 7th October 2022 17:26

In the early hours of Friday morning, a window was smashed to gain entry to a house on Hinderton Road 

Reported at 5am on Friday, 7th October, the side gate at a property on Hinderton Road was damaged to access the rear, where a brick was thrown through the rear kitchen window.

The house in question, is situated near the junction with Breezehill Road and Bushell Road.

The offender(s) were disturbed by the occupant and left empty-handed.

Wendy Dalton, Police Community Support Officer with Cheshire Police and based at Ellesmere Port Local Police Unit, has said: "The brick used had been brought to the property so if you are aware of any suspicious activity or have any information/CCTV of relevance please get in touch, quoting 22000739863 in any response."

Reach the police online on their website: cheshire.police.uk.

 

 

