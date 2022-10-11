An Unacceptable Amount of Sewage is Pumping into the River Dee

Published: 11th October 2022 14:51

The appalling amount of raw sewage spewed out by water companies is evident in waters close to Neston



CREDIT: BBC News.

Sewer overflow discharges are a national problem, one which is certainly evident in waters local to Neston. You can see the extent of the problem by accessing Dwr Cymru's interactive map.

In a letter to the Secretary of State, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, and Member for Little Neston and Ness, Councillor Louise Gittins, calls for immediate action for the water companies to provide full transparency of sewage discharges into local waterways

Cllr Gittins has written to Ranil Jayawardena MP, Secretary of State, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs to ask for immediate action for the water companies to provide full transparency of sewage discharges into local waterways, with an obligation to inform the public and local councils through real-time information, and to work with local government to put in place mitigating actions. The full letter can be found below:

Dear Secretary of State,

Congratulations on your appointment as Secretary of State. Cheshire West and Chester Council has a strong relationship with local Environment Agency and DEFRA officials. We take our responsibility for the stewardship of this borough very seriously, including one of the most industrialised areas of the UK around Ellesmere Port, the historic city of Chester, Delamere Forest, and a substantial agricultural and rural environment. We have declared a climate emergency and have radical plans to meet our responsibilities as a borough. I look forward to continuing to work constructively with your department under your leadership.

You will have heard the dismay being expressed around the country at the discharge rates of sewage into our precious waterways. I hope that addressing this appalling situation can be at the top of your action list.

We have experienced this locally, with unacceptable sewage discharges into the River Dee during periods of pressure on the drainage system, and with no warning to the public or local council. This impacts on the Dee Estuary Special Protection area, jeopardising its unique biodiversity. I support the position set out by the Chief Executive of Chester Zoo, who wrote on Dwr Cymru Welsh Water to describe the risk to a habitat of international importance.

As you can imagine, the situation is also regarded with disgust by our local residents. I would love to be able to reassure the many wild water swimmers that the river is safe to swim in at any time of year and would like to consider officially designating parts of the River Dee as a bathing water. Instead, we have to strongly recommend against wild water swimming in the Dee. In addition, as our coastline borders the River Mersey, we are also concerned about the sewage discharges into the river by United Utilities, which has received prominent media coverage.

Our Council, with support from our Local Enterprise Partnership, has been pleased to invest over £8 million in a new 1km long rainwater drainage tunnel under Chester, to reduce flooding and untreated sewage discharges into the river Dee arising from the old combined sewage system, and to provide a future-proof environment investment in Chester's growth potential, including our new Northgate scheme. The new drain can handle 1,000 litres of rainwater per second - and serves an area of around 50,000m2. However, while helping to contribute to the separation of rainwater and sewage, this investment is a drop in the ocean compared to what is needed locally and nationally.

I welcome the public interest that is being shown in this issue, and in particular the work of campaign groups to expose incidents of sewage discharge. Locally, our councillors, on a cross party basis, have established a Scrutiny Committee Member Task Group to make recommendations for local and national actions. As an immediate step, I would encourage you to direct the water companies to provide full transparency of sewage discharges into our waterways, with an obligation to inform the public and local councils by the provision of real-time information, and to work with local government to put in place mitigating actions.

I look forward to your response.

Yours sincerely

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader - Cheshire West and Chester Council

You may feed in to Dwr Cymru's Drainage and Wastewater Management plan consultation and read the supporting documentation on their website. CWAC Cllr Keith Millar, Member for Neston, has expressed that, given these challenges, it's so important for residents too feed in to the Dwr Cymru consultation, to share views and feedback.

Earlier in 2022, CWAC Council and also Chester Zoo wrote open letters calling on water companies operating in the borough to address the levels of raw sewage being released into its rivers. Cllr Gittins, said: "We fully agree with the view stated by Chester Zoo and agree that what appear to be frequent discharges of sewage into the River Dee are just not acceptable.

"Because we realise the importance of the issue, the Council itself has recently invested over £8 million in a new, one kilometre long rainwater drainage tunnel under Chester... The Council's contribution is just a small part of what is required, and we now call on the water companies themselves and the Government to follow suit and to address the situation."

The Government rcently published its long-awaited plan for tackling our disgusting national sewage problem and the proposals have already been heavily criticised for not being nearly ambitious enough. [1]

[1] DEFRA: Toughest targets ever introduced will crack down on sewage spills;

BBC News: Strictest targets pledged to tackle England sewage discharges;

The Guardian: UK government's sewage spills strategy is ‘cruel joke', say critics;

Independent: New government plan to stop sewage spills branded ‘joke' and ‘licence to pollute';

Rivers Trust: Storm Overflows Discharge Reduction Plan still too little, too late.

