The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
23-year-old Man Charged with Rape

Published: 10th October 2022 21:06

The serious assault took place in Stanney Fields Park in Neston at approximately 9.30pm on Monday, 3rd October

Cheshire Police have issued the following statement: "Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault in Neston have charged a man.

"Jwamer Saygul, 23, of Ringway, Neston was arrested and has subsequently been charged with rape.

"He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Chester Magistrates' Court on 6 October.

"The charges relate to an incident that took place at approximately 9.30pm on 3 October in Stanney Fields Park, Neston."

Stanney Fields Park in Neston.

If you've been raped or sexually assaulted, find information and support on the force's website - they're there for you. If you're ready to, you can report rape and sexual assault to us via the website Cheshire Police.

 

 

