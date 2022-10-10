The 64 N'Ukes and Mascot Hamish the Dog Want Gift Café Diners to Sing Along

Published: 10th October 2022 22:07

Every third Thursday of the month, popular local ukelele group will be entertaining visitors to Gift Café in Puddington

A toe-tapping group of Neston ukulele singers have unveiled a series of dates they will be performing in Puddington every third Thursday of the month.

Hip & Harmony's ukulele group, The 64 N'Ukes, will be playing at Gift Café in Chapel House Lane, Puddington (CH64 5SW) every month for the next five months.

The 64 N'Ukes will be joined by their much-loved mascot, Hamish the dog.

The 64 N'Ukes will be playing at Gift Café between 2pm-2.45pm on October 20, November 17, December 15, January 29, February 16 and March 16.

All are welcome to come and join in with the music and singing in return for a donation to Gift Café, which is part of Retain Wellbeing CIC, a not-for-profit organisation which supports the local community, tackles social isolation and helps people living with dementia.

Also available will be a selection of delicious home-made food, soups and cakes made by Gift Café's new chef Debbie.

Caroline Hutton of Retain Wellbeing said: "We're really looking forward to welcoming The 64 N'Ukes. They're really fun and the music is great."

Other events coming up at Gift Café include: a Memory Café with Dementia Together Wirral on Thursday October 13th and Thursday November 10th between 10am-12pm, which offers a chance to chat over coffee with people who understand how you feel.

On November 11th, Gift Café's Supervisor Debbie will be playing the Last Post at 11am. Wear your medals with pride and receive 15% discount from 10am-12pm.

Find out more on Gift Café's Facebook profile or on their website.

