Homeowners Shaken by Attempted Burglary on Hinderton Road

Published: 12th October 2022 16:32

Neston residents urged to look out for neighbours as the nights draw in and thieves operating locally have greater opportunity

Witnesses are sought after residents were shaken by thieves throwing a brick through their kitchen window and unlawfully entering their property. Nothing was stolen as it is believed the thieves were startled by the homeowner coming downstairs, but crimes such as this can still be very distressing. The brick they threw through the window was not sourced at the property and so police are asking if anyone has noticed any loose bricks missing from their property to get in touch with Cheshire Police.

At about 5am on Friday 7 October the occupants of the address on Hinderton Road were woken by the sound of a brick being thrown through their external kitchen door.

CREDIT: Google Maps

The suspect or suspects entered the kitchen and moved items but nothing was stolen.

DC Tom Davies said: "It may be that the occupants disturbed the suspects before they had chance to take anything when they came downstairs.

"Needless to say, this has left the homeowners very shaken by their ordeal. We completely understand that burglary can cause a huge amount of distress to the victims and in some cases it can stick with them for the rest of their life. We're currently supporting the victims along with family and friends and are appealing for anyone with information, whether that's doorbell or CCTV footage, or information on suspicious activity, to contact us.

"We're also looking for anyone who has noticed any loose bricks missing from their property to get in touch, as the brick used in the offence was left at the scene and isn't believed to have been taken from the victims garden."

As winter approaches and the nights get longer, the darkness unfortunately gives thieves greater opportunity.

DC Davies said: "I'd urge residents to look out for neighbours and keep an eye out for suspicious activity. If it doesn't feel right, contact police and report it.

"It's also worth reviewing your security to see how you can make life more difficult for thieves, whether that's installing CCTV or a doorbell camera, or putting security lights at the front and back of the house."

For more information on home security go to the Cheshire Police website.

Anyone with information on the burglary in Neston should contact police via the website or 101 quoting IML 1383055.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.