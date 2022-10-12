Opportunity for Coffee and Chat with Cheshire West Councillors

Published: 12th October 2022 17:26

Discuss burning issues over coffee, with Neston and Little Neston councillors

Enjoy free hot drinks at Neston Community Youth Centre between 10am and 12pm on Saturday, 15th October and chat with our local councillors about any burning issues you wish to raise.

Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and Member for Little Neston, Louise Gittins, will be there to chat, along with CWAC Member for Neston, Cllr Keith Millar.

It's also hoped that CH64 Police Community Support Officer, Linda Conway, will be there to chat too.

Go along and take the opportunity to meet with our local councillors and chat through any concerns.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.