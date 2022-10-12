Willaston Meadow Sketchbook Walk for Apple Day 2022

Published: 12th October 2022 21:25

Gain a deeper connection with the land on this walk for all ages and levels of ability

Led by artist Neil Greenhalgh for the Friends of Willaston Meadow, this open and inclusive sketchbook walk is for all ages and levels of ability.

The walk has been designed to encourage wider perspectives of mark-making and a deeper connection with the land.

It's free to attend, with donations to the Friends' group welcomed.

Taking place Saturday, 22 October, between 1pm to 4pm, please book in advance by calling 0151 384 3081 or email fiona.mosley@hotmail.co.uk.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.