Charity Fundraisers Calling Door-to-door in Neston will Always Carry ID

Published: 12th October 2022 21:52

Genuine charity fundraisers calling around the CH64 postcode area will always display ID badges



A resident has recently contacted Cheshire Police regarding charity fundraisers operating in the CH64 and CH65 postcode areas, calling at homes in Neston and surrounding villages.

Police Community Support Officer, Linda Conway, has said: "They were unsure if the caller was genuine or not and so they contacted the charity concerned at SupporterCare@redcross.org.uk

"The reply they received confirmed that the caller was indeed genuine and the below advice was given :

"British Red Cross are working with their Agency Partners APPCO and charity fundraisers are calling at homes in the CH64 and CH65 areas .

"Fundraisers should always carry ID badges and wear British Red Cross branded clothing containing the phrase SUPPORTING BRITISH RED CROSS .

"They will be asking residents to support British Red Cross by signing up for donations by direct debit , they should never ask for cash or credit card details.

"Cheshire Police always advise residents to be cautious when callers are asking you to subscibe to their causes. If you are at all unsure, politely refuse the request and never let unknown persons into your home .

"Always insist on seeing their identity badge as a genuine caller will not object to this."

