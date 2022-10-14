  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"For lots of residents, AMA is the main source of news and info about Neston happenings, as we hardly ever get a local free paper now, and the Chester/Liverpool/ Wirral newspapers don't always have sp..." more
- Ina B
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Biting Nuisance Rises as Mosquito Forecast Goes to Amber Alert

Author: Dr P Enevoldson Published: 14th October 2022 16:53

In the latest forecast from Dr P. Enevoldson, our Mozzie Watch mosquito-monitoring alert goes amber

This week has been doubly good for the marsh mosquitoes. Firstly the daytime temperatures have been warm enough to lead to the maturation of the larvae and pupae in the marsh pools with the release of large numbers of adults. Indeed the traps this week have caught by far the greatest number of mosquitoes this year (see photographs), particularly in Little Neston. This rise can be traced back to the Spring tides of about four weeks ago: they were not as high as anticipated but were sufficient to fill enough mosquito breeding pools on the marshes to cause this surge. How long it lasts will depend on mosquito survival, largely dependent on the weather. Such autumnal surges occur every year, but usually a few weeks earlier (the first spring tide of late summer was delayed this year). As a result of the number of adult mosquitoes around, there is scope for a significant biting nuisance if the weather is quite warm in the next week.

 

Secondly, the mosquito population will benefit from the high spring tides last weekend (aided by westerly wind and low pressures) which have filled all the breeding pools with seawater. This is likely to cause more mosquito eggs to hatch and, given the right weather, this could lead to another surge in adults in mid-November: another reason to hope that the weather is not too warm! If the weather stays cool, the larvae will not develop but instead go into an arrested state called diapause in which they remain over winter.

 

The photographs show the mosquitoes (180 females and 1 male!) caught in one trap over 3 days in Little Neston this week.

CREDIT: Dr P Enevoldson

CREDIT: Dr P Enevoldson

CREDIT: Dr P Enevoldson


Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies