Biting Nuisance Rises as Mosquito Forecast Goes to Amber Alert

Author: Dr P Enevoldson Published: 14th October 2022 16:53

In the latest forecast from Dr P. Enevoldson, our Mozzie Watch mosquito-monitoring alert goes amber

This week has been doubly good for the marsh mosquitoes. Firstly the daytime temperatures have been warm enough to lead to the maturation of the larvae and pupae in the marsh pools with the release of large numbers of adults. Indeed the traps this week have caught by far the greatest number of mosquitoes this year (see photographs), particularly in Little Neston. This rise can be traced back to the Spring tides of about four weeks ago: they were not as high as anticipated but were sufficient to fill enough mosquito breeding pools on the marshes to cause this surge. How long it lasts will depend on mosquito survival, largely dependent on the weather. Such autumnal surges occur every year, but usually a few weeks earlier (the first spring tide of late summer was delayed this year). As a result of the number of adult mosquitoes around, there is scope for a significant biting nuisance if the weather is quite warm in the next week.

Secondly, the mosquito population will benefit from the high spring tides last weekend (aided by westerly wind and low pressures) which have filled all the breeding pools with seawater. This is likely to cause more mosquito eggs to hatch and, given the right weather, this could lead to another surge in adults in mid-November: another reason to hope that the weather is not too warm! If the weather stays cool, the larvae will not develop but instead go into an arrested state called diapause in which they remain over winter.

The photographs show the mosquitoes (180 females and 1 male!) caught in one trap over 3 days in Little Neston this week.





Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.