Neston Fairtrade Group Embrace Sow Their Solidarity Campaign for Great Big Green Week

Author: Brenda Marple Published: 17th October 2022 20:37

In solidarity with climate-hit Fairtrade Farmers, Neston Fairtrade Town Group has been busy planting wildflower seeds

This Great Big Green Week (24th September to 2nd October), Neston Fairtrade Town Group planted wildflower seeds at the United Reformed Church in Parkgate, to ‘Sow their Solidarity' with climate-hit Fairtrade Farmers.

Mayor, Neston Town Councillor Kynaston pictured centre, with CWAC Cllrs. Gittins, Millar and Barker, Neston Town Cllrs. Griffiths and Marple with Fairtrade Group members, Irene and Gaynor Hilton-Ward and Margaret Heibel.

On Saturday 1st October, both Cheshire West and Chester Council members for the local area, and also Neston Town councillors, were invited to plant British wildflower seeds in a show of solidarity with the farming communities across the world, who have done least to cause the climate crisis, but are living with its worst effects, such as droughts, floods, food shortages and plant disease.

A packet of seeds was sent to our MP, Justin Madders, asking him to keep the pressure on and sow his own seeds of change in Parliament in the run up to COP 27. Governments of the countries most responsible for climate change need to deliver on their unfulfilled promise to fund a $100bn climate investment package for communities most affected by climate change.

Neston Town and CWAC Councillors and Neston Mayor, supporting walkers about to set off.

Afterwards Neston Fairtrade Group supported the Christian Aid Great Big Green Sponsored Walk by providing free Fairtrade refreshments at Gayton. For more information visit fairtrade.org or email Margaret Heibel, the Secretary of Neston Fairtrade Group.

