Neston Primary School Pupils Thoroughly Enjoyed Every Note of their Music Production Day

Published: 18th October 2022 11:18

Children enjoyed the opportunity to utilise new equipment, composing their own music using a range of apps

"What did you do at school, today?" Mr Jolliffe, from MYGUK Education Services, came to spend the day teaching both the children and staff how to compose music using a range of apps.

The children in Year 2 and Year 3 were excited to use the newly purchased class set of iPads and they thoroughly enjoyed experimenting with the 'Launchpad' app. Mrs O'Hara, Music Coordinator at Neston Primary School, said: "The music they created had them dancing and it was lovely to see them totally immersed in their compositions."

Years 4 and 6 had the opportunity to build on their previous knowledge of the ‘Bandlab' app. Mrs O'Hara continued: "This is a more complex way of producing music and the results were wonderful to hear. The genres they chose ranged from heavy metal to hip hop!"

Neston Primary Shool would like to thank Mr Jolliffe for an excellent, informative and thoroughly enjoyable day. We look forward to building on these skills and inspiring the children to become music producers of the future!

