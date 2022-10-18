  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston Primary School Pupils Thoroughly Enjoyed Every Note of their Music Production Day

Published: 18th October 2022 11:18

Children enjoyed the opportunity to utilise new equipment, composing their own music using a range of apps

"What did you do at school, today?" Mr Jolliffe, from MYGUK Education Services, came to spend the day teaching both the children and staff how to compose music using a range of apps.

The children in Year 2 and Year 3 were excited to use the newly purchased class set of iPads and they thoroughly enjoyed experimenting with the 'Launchpad' app. Mrs O'Hara, Music Coordinator at Neston Primary School, said: "The music they created had them dancing and it was lovely to see them totally immersed in their compositions."

Neston Primary School Pupils Thoroughly Enjoyed Every Note of their Music Production Day

Years 4 and 6 had the opportunity to build on their previous knowledge of the ‘Bandlab' app. Mrs O'Hara continued: "This is a more complex way of producing music and the results were wonderful to hear. The genres they chose ranged from heavy metal to hip hop!"

Neston Primary School Pupils Thoroughly Enjoyed Every Note of their Music Production Day

Neston Primary Shool would like to thank Mr Jolliffe for an excellent, informative and thoroughly enjoyable day. We look forward to building on these skills and inspiring the children to become music producers of the future!

See also the fabulous sports' opportunities that the Neston Primary schoolchildren have been enjoying Autumn term 2022.

Click through to read more about the incredible new Foundation Unit that opened at Neston Primary School September 2022.

Neston Primary School
Burton Road
Neston
Cheshire
CH64 9RE

 

t: 0151 832 6251

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies