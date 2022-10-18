  • Bookmark this page

Here's What You Could Enjoy as a Member of the Neston Probus Club

Published: 18th October 2022 14:48

Autumn is the time for settling down to monthly get-together and a meal, always with an interesting speaker, for the Neston Probus Club

In their latest update following October's presentation,  Neston Probus Club give us an insight to the club's priorities and set the scene for prospective new members.

After a busy summer period with outside trips, the club is settling down to a quiet autumn period with the primary focus on the monthly get-together with a meal and an interesting speaker always on the agenda.

The Neston Probus Club get-together in October 2022.The Neston Probus Club get-together in October 2022.

The October meeting was held at The Neston Club, a great venue with plenty of space and great views over the River Dee. The caterers provided a very good meal of braised pork belly with carrot and swede purée and potato terrine with red wine jus, followed by lemon posset and tea or coffee.

Then after the monthly raffle, members enjoyed an interesting presentation by Simon Draper who was speaking about his experience as a volunteer in Uganda for a Heswall-based charity: The Rock of Joy Trust (rockofjoy.co.uk). As well as the Club making a sizeable donation, individual members were also able to contribute on the day.

Simon Draper speaking about his experience as a volunteer in Uganda for Heswall-based charity: The Rock of Joy Trust.Simon Draper speaking about his experience as a volunteer in Uganda for The Rock of Joy Trust.

As the nights are drawing in, this is the ideal time to join this friendly welcoming group of people, both for a meal and days out. If you are a retired or partially-retired professional, business person who has been engaged in a managerial or supervisory position and would like to meet new and interesting people, why not join us? You can come along on a no-obligation visit. Our contact email is nestonprobusclub@outlook.com, please reference the subject line 'FAO The Secretary'.

 

 

