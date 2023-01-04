Dates for Your Diary to Connect with Neston Town Council and Police Teams

Published: 18th October 2022 17:03

Make your Neston views heard at one of these regular joint Police and Town Council Surgeries





Do you have anything you want to raise with the local police or town council team? Share your concerns with Neston Town Council, who hold regular surgeries in conjunction with our local police team.

These surgeries take place regularly at Neston Library on Parkgate Road, with Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Coach 20315 Eric Harwood, who says: "We are here to help".

Please find below the upcoming dates for your diary, taking us into January 2023.

Friday 28th October - 5.30pm to 6.30pm

Wednesday 2nd November - 2.00pm to 3.00pm

Tuesday 8th November - 5.30pm to 6.30pm

Friday 18th November - 5.30pm to 6.30pm

Wednesday 23rd November - 2.00pm to 3.00pm

Tuesday 29th November - 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Councillors not available at this session, due to the Full Council meeting taking place in the Town Hall.

Friday 9th December - 5.30pm to 6.30pm

Wednesday 14th December - 2.00pm to 3.00pm

Tuesday 20th December - 5.30pm to 6.30pm

Friday 30th December - 5.30pm to 6.30pm

Wednesday 4th January 2023 2.00pm to 3.00pm

Further dates and more information will be posted on the Neston Town Council website.

Residents are welcome to attend if they have any matters that they would like to discuss with Council, or to bring matters to the Councillors attention, or just for a general chat about our town.

Many local issues, such as waste collection, highways issues, transport and street lighting are dealt with by Cheshire West and Chester Council; however, Neston Town Council would be happy to discuss the matters that matter to you. So why not pop along, the councillors are looking forward to meeting you.

