Known for their breakfasts, brunch, lunch and dinner, Paisley Grey will be Missed

Published: 20th October 2022 16:35

Under current owners, the door to the popular café and bar on Neston's high street, has been closed for the last time

The doors of Paisley Grey café were closed one month ago today, on 20th September 2022, due to staff sickness. The owners have now announced on social media that they will not be re-opening, after thirteen years of trading as one of Neston's staple independent retailers.

Paisley Grey has recently undergone a facelift, when a new bar was installed.

Carrie Spacey, loyal customer and former Chair of Neston and District Chamber of Trade, has said: "I was always very appreciative of the Ince family's enthusiastic support for town marketing initiatives. In their hands, the business has been through a few different incarnations, and no family could have worked harder to keep going despIte various setbacks and negative market forces."

The exterior of the popular spot, taken in August 2022.

The hope is that new owners can be found, who have the drive and passion to see Paisley Grey into its next years, but for now Dave and Margaret have thanked all of the customers who have shopped cards, balloons, gifts, ate in the café and drank at the bar over the years that the shop has taken on different guises. They have operated as an independent, family business, and have decided that now is the right time to step away, and in to a happy retirement.

Their appeal for new owners, reads: "The company is closing down but we have a ready made Cafe bar, beautifully styled and stocked ready to go to someone with the drive and passion to take Paisley Grey into its next chapter. We are only looking for a fair price for the equipment, furniture and stock. This is a ready made set up with the best reputation for food, service and hygiene around. If anyone is interested just PM us." You can send them a direct message on Facebook @paisleygreyneston.

We wish them all the best, and look forward to seeing if there can be a future for Paisley Grey.

