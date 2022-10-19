  • Bookmark this page

Were You Witness to this Serious Road Collision in Willaston?

Published: 19th October 2022 13:08

If you witnessed the collission or could possibly have video evidence, the police want to hear from you

A collision occurred on Benty Heath Lane in Willaston, in the afternoon of Friday, 14th October, and Cheshire Police are seeking witness support.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision which happened at 3.55pm on Friday and involved a red Honda motorbike and a silver Honda Civic estate car.

The rider of the motorbike, a 76-year-old man from Little Sutton, Ellesmere Port, was taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries. He is currently in a stable condition.

Sergeant Andy Dennison, said: "I'd urge anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage which may help us establish the circumstances, to contact police."

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via the cheshire.police.uk website.

 

 

