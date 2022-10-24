Be the New Gardening Lead as Part of the Friends of Hadlow Road Station Community Volunteer Group

Published: 24th October 2022 16:57

Following their latest successful Pop-up Café, the community group who maintain the beautiful Hadlow Road Station have provided an update on their September/October activities

They've also made us aware of the need for a replacement FHRS gardening lead, following volunteers Jenny and Ben standing down. If you can offer your support, firstly 'thank you', and secondly, please get in touch with a committe member - you will find more information about the group and contact details for committee members on their Community page.

Of the October Pop-up Café, Chairperson Chris Hampshire, said: "Such a lovely way to spend a Sunday morning at Hadlow Road Station.

"We were so lucky with the weather - being able to sit in the warmth at the FHRS tables and chairs on the platform!

"Thank you to everyone who came to see us and show your support at our pop-up café.

"We had so many customers we had to quickly get additional supplies of bacon and bread rolls from our local Willaston Spar!

"And thank you to the fabulous Western Approaches for the superb live entertainment."

One comment from a new customer was: "The whole thing was a spectacle, and a heart-warming community event. Together you (FHRS) have created something beautiful, with generous donations of time and hard work. The building is no longer just a museum. It really buoyed me up."

The following report was written by Hilary Booth:

Station Maintenance

We now have a date for redecorating the Waiting room which will be undertaken in January 2023. Posters will be put up to advise the exact dates the public toilets will be closed whilst this work is undertaken. Thanks to Cllr Hogg for using some of his Councillor's budget on this work as FRHS funds have been earmarked to repair the 4 level crossing gates that now have a considerable amount of wood rot. We are looking to get these level crossing gates made in the original design of a much earlier era and CWaC approval has been requested. I will keep you updated.

John W, one of FRHS volunteers, has done an excellent job of marking out the area where the old signal box was sited. Look out for this brickwork behind the signal box. A small plaque will be put at this site in the near future. Our very grateful thanks go to John for all his hard work for FHRS 50th Anniversary of the Wirral Way Opening

Various events are being planned by Cheshire West and Chester Council together with the Wirral Borough Council to commemorate the 50th anniversary opening of the Wirral Way linear Country park. Improvements to the Wirral Way between Hadlow Road Station and Hooton, including disabled access at the Hooton entrance to the Wirral Way, are hoped to be completed in time for these events. FRHS will be supporting this anniversary with one or more events at Hadlow Road Station, so I will keep you updated as the months progress.

Garden Upkeep

Gardening improvement works around the station has been done monthly between 10am and 12 noon by 12 or more FRHS volunteers, under the GREAT leadership of Jenny and Ben J. However both Jenny and Ben are now retiring from this gardening work at the station, so we are no looking for someone who could plan and lead these monthly gardening sessions. These are very happy mornings, when a lot of station improvement work gets done with tea/coffee and biscuits at 11am. If anyone feels that they could lead this, then please get in touch with Chris H in the first instance on 07809 150929.

We cannot thank Jenny and Ben enough for all the hard work and planning they have put into the garden maintenance at Hadlow Road Station. Especially this year, with no rain, having to water the plants and trees etc around the station's curtilage daily, must have been a major problem!!

Santa's Grotto 2022

Santa's Grotto will be held on Sunday 11th December. 2022 from 12 noon when Santa walks up the platform to 4pm. Access to visit Santa in his signal box grotto is by ticket only. The signal box will be fully decorated out as Santa's grotto with children and adults being taken to see Santa by his elves.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Simon Le Barber in the Waiting room, and a balloon man will keep all the children occupied. Tea/coffee and mince pies will be available and FRHS will once again totally fund the costs of operating this Santa event as our contribution to our community...

The FHRS pop-up café operates from 10am to 1pm on the following Sundays at Hadlow Road Station:

October 30th

November 13th (with a 2-minute silence at 11am)

November 27th

Food and drink orders are taken in the Waiting Room and FHRS pop-up café should not be confused with the commercial café also operating on another part of the platform.

The pop-up café on Sunday November 27th will be in aid of CHILDREN IN NEED and ALL monies taken will be donated to this cause. FRHS will also donate all the cost incurred in operating this event.

This will be our last cafe of the year. Please come and join us once more. Your support all year has been tremendous, for which the whole FRHS volunteer team thank you.

The FHRS pop-up- Cafe will start up again in February or March 2023 depending on the weather. So I guess it will be March!! I will keep you informed.

