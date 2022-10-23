Neston Flicks is Bringing You Downton Abbey on the Big Screen

Published: 23rd October 2022 21:47

Neston Community Youth Centre is bringing back Neston Flicks with the first post-pandemic screening

The first Downton Abbey was the last film the Neston Flicks team screened before COVID hit in 2020, when on hundred and ten people turned out to watch the show.

Tickets are going fast for this next instalment of the popular show, and with Bluebonnet Sweets supplying cakes for the night, we may have to turn people away at the door!

Doors open at 6pm for the option of a drink or slice of cake before the film starts at 7pm. Tickets can be bought on the door, or online at the nestoncyc.org.uk website, or call NCYC on 051 336 7805 to book and pay by card. Or, buy a membership and get up to 20% off at checkout.

You can also grab yourself a scrummy slice of cake, get a drink from the licenced bar, and have an ice cream at the interval. All this brought to you by super friendly volunteers in a warm community atmosphere.

Please note that subtitles are shown on all films.

The screening will show 7pm on Saturday, 29th October, at Neston Civic Hall on Hinderton Road, Neston CH64 9PE.

