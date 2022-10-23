VisitEngland has Awarded Burton Mere Wetlands with a Welcome Accolade

Published: 23rd October 2022 22:04

The popular nature reserve near Neston, is one of only twelve attractions in the North West, to be awarded the prestigious accolade

Staff, volunteers and visitors are celebrating having been awarded the prestigious ‘Welcome Accolade' from VisitEngland - one of twelve attractions in the North-West to receive an award this year - and which the nature reserve also won in 2019 and 2021.

CREDIT: Paul Jubb. Photograph captured almost exactly one year ago today, Sunday 23 October 2022.

Ninety-seven attractions across England were awarded accolades in appreciation of the outstanding experiences they provide, with other categories including storytelling, food and drink, hidden gem status and an overall Gold award. Attractions achieve these awards based on the score they obtain following their annual assessment by VisitEngland, with RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands accolade a result of its 100% score for customer service. Forty-eight-thousand visitors enjoy the birds, wildlife and walks at the reserve each year.

Burton Mere Wetlands, the heart of the RSPB Dee Estuary nature reserve, straddles the border between England and Wales with a mosaic of freshwater wetland habitats, mixed farmland and woodland. The area is bursting with wildlife, hosting egrets, harriers and at this time of year spectacular pink footed geese arriving now for the winter months.

Graham Jones, Site Manager at RSPB Dee Estuary, said: "The VisitEngland Welcome accolade reflects the ongoing hard work by everyone here at RSPB to deliver an outstanding visitor experience for the many families and individuals who enjoy our wonderful reserve each year."

"A huge thank you goes to our staff and volunteers for working so hard to deliver the highest level of visitor experience. We look forward to attracting thousands of new and loyal visitors over the next year and offering them the warmest of welcomes."

Over the next year a new café will open in the Spring, with an amazing view over the reserve, serving hot breakfasts and light lunches, improving the visitor offer still further.

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said: "It's so exciting to see our brilliant attractions providing outstanding experiences for visitors and to recognise and showcase the variety and quality across the country.

"England has unmissable visitor attractions and experiences that deliver world-class customer service. They also provide the warmest of welcomes and unforgettable storytelling that connects the whole experience, including retail and food and drink offers that exceed expectations."

Introduced by VisitEngland in 2014, the Visitor Attraction Accolades are available to members of the Visitor Attraction Quality Scheme who represent a wide range of tourism experiences across England. They are supported by a network of highly trained and experienced assessors who advise on improving and promoting the quality, accessibility and sustainability of their offer.

For further information on the special events and wildlife at RSPB Dee Estuary, visit rspb.org.uk/DeeEstuary.

