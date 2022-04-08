Mother Nature is Doing a Grand Job Repairing the Neston Reedbeds

Published: 31st October 2022 22:01

Less than a year has passed since the devastating marsh fire that raged across Parkgate

When arson damaged ten hectares of the Neston reedbed in March 2022, the very talented Simon Joseph Photography captured the view from above using drone photography.

CREDIT: Simon Joseph Photography.

The damage was extensive, with the RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands nature reserve reporting at the time of the fire: "While we're hopeful the root systems have survived, and that the reeds will grow back over the coming years, there is no chance of wildlife successfully nesting in those areas in the coming months."

In April, we shared a photograph taken by Peter Enevoldson, when it was great to see the first shoots of recovery sprouting.

CREDIT: Peter Enevoldson 08/04/2022

Peter was back in touch recently, to document the contrast that a few months create and this photo makes us smile.

CREDIT: Peter Enevoldson CREDIT: About My Area / CH64

19 Mar - BREAKING: Marsh Fire Spreading Fast and Fire Breaks in Place to Protect Marshfront Property

20 Mar - Devastating Damage to Marshland While Thermal Imagery Shows No More Signs of Fire

24 Mar - Visualising from Above the Aftermath of Parkgate Marsh Fire

