The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Ness Neighbours Combining Charity and Coffee for Blended Result

Published: 28th October 2022 10:06

Record numbers of Ness Neighbours joined together in October and raised £220 in aid of Macmillan Nurses cancer charity

coffee cup

At their October Coffee Morning, Ness Neighbours' tradition of fundraising continued when a record number not only enjoyed coffee and cakes, but also raised £220 in aid of the Macmillan Nurses cancer charity - the bring and buy sale being particularly popular.

The usual warm welcome awaits all at the next coffee morning, between 10.00am to 12pm, on Tuesday 1st November. It is only £3 for freshly brewed coffee and the usual selection of delicious homemade cakes.

Ness Neighbours' coffee mornings take place between 10.00am and 12.00pm, on the first Tuesday of every month, at Ness Village Hall (CH64 4AT).

 

 
 
