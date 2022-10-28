Part-time Post Office Service Coming Back to Neston Town Centre

Published: 28th October 2022 15:46

Councils have negotiated a compromise, bringing a mobile service to the Town Hall two days per week

Many residents will welcome the news that a Post Office service will be available in the centre of town, convenient for public transport access.

It will be a mobile service offering residents the opportunity to transact from a temporary counter.

Following the closure of the Post Office in Neston, discussions have been taking place to find a solution to the lack of Post Office services in our centre.

Cheshire West and Chester Ward Councillors, together with Neston Town Council, have been negotiating with the Post Office for several months and now have secured an agreement for a part-time service.

A full-time facility would have been ideal, but it has been agreed that, initially, the service will be provided for two days a week for two hours each day: Tuesday afternoons and Friday mornings.

Negotiations to increase this timescale will continue. This service is expected to commence in November so look out for start date notices around the Parish.

Neston Town Mayor, Cllr Kynaston, said: "The Council is delighted that this collaboration between all parties has resulted in a return of services to Neston. Thanks are due to our CWaC Councillors and staff and all involved at NTC."

