Once Again Neston Market Pulled Out All the Stops for a Fantastically Frightful Halloween Special

Published: 31st October 2022 11:01

A hairy, scary werewolf and the Grim Reaper weren't the only gruesome treats to stalk the busy market square

Neston Town Council delivered another magical Halloween market in 2022, delighting and scaring visitors, and keeping the miniature witches and wizards busy with lots of treats.

The market, held on Friday 28th October, had some fantastic entries for the ‘Traders Pumpkin Carving Competition', plus some scary characters spotted wandering around, and even Disney's Stitch made an appearance, serving on one of the stalls.

The pumpkin competition was judged by the public, and the winner is... The Great British Bakehouse. Neston Town Council, commented: "However, all of the entries were brilliant!".

The winning entry for the traders' pumpkin carving competition, from The Great British Bakehouse.

Winner Shane Mellor, pictured with Mayor of Neston, Councillor Pat Kynaston.







The free face painter was paid for by the market traders this year, and was very popular; we had some fantastic painted creations wandering around the square.

COVID-19 dented the usual live entertainment which sadly had to be cancelled, but

there was still a great atmosphere on the market.

Children enjoyed the Halloween trail, helping Winnie Witch to find her missing belongings, and many selfie pictures were taken with Jack Skellington and our friendly skeleton, too.

The Selfie booth

Below are pictures of some of the other brilliant pumpkin carving entries:

