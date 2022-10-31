Notice for Co-option as a Member of Neston Town Council
|Published: 31st October 2022 14:47
A casual vacancy is available for co-option in the Little Neston Ward, on Neston Town Council
Neston Town Council have issued Notice for Co-option as a member of the council for Little Neston Ward.
The details are in the Notice below, click the image to download a PDF version:
