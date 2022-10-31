  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I thoroughly enjoy reading your wonderful newsletter every week and I always find lovely things to do with my family as a result."
- Hayley P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

A Selection Box of Talent for the Festive Season is Coming to the Stage at Neston Civic Hall

Published: 31st October 2022 15:37

Neston's intergenerational community theatre group has been rehearsing behind closed door ahead of the stage debut on Sunday 27th November  

Little Actors Theatre Company is proud to present Neston Christmas Cracker Show, which they have hailed: "A Selection Box of Talent for the Festive Season". The company will premiere the show at Neston Civic Hall at 7.30pm, on Sunday 27th November and is back onstage on Sunday 4th December at The Garrett Theatre, Storyhouse, Chester.

Little Actors Theatre Company

The show is the culmination of six months' hard work in rehearsals, by this intergenerational community theatre group. The project has been funded via Spacehive, a crowdfunding platform facilitated by Cheshire West and Chester Council.

Tickets for Neston are free and you can book via EventBrite, or by clicking the poster.

Little Actors Theatre Company

Directed by professional actors Mike Lockley and Fern Evans, please do come along and support their efforts to entertain you.

Also, it's not too late to get involved - on show day in Neston we'd welcome people to get involved with the technical side or front of house. Do get in touch if you are interested.

For more details, contact Little Actors Theatre on 07835 849864 or by email to mail@littleactorstheatre.com.

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies