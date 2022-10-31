A Selection Box of Talent for the Festive Season is Coming to the Stage at Neston Civic Hall

Published: 31st October 2022 15:37

Neston's intergenerational community theatre group has been rehearsing behind closed door ahead of the stage debut on Sunday 27th November

Little Actors Theatre Company is proud to present Neston Christmas Cracker Show, which they have hailed: "A Selection Box of Talent for the Festive Season". The company will premiere the show at Neston Civic Hall at 7.30pm, on Sunday 27th November and is back onstage on Sunday 4th December at The Garrett Theatre, Storyhouse, Chester.

The show is the culmination of six months' hard work in rehearsals, by this intergenerational community theatre group. The project has been funded via Spacehive, a crowdfunding platform facilitated by Cheshire West and Chester Council.

Tickets for Neston are free and you can book via EventBrite, or by clicking the poster.

Directed by professional actors Mike Lockley and Fern Evans, please do come along and support their efforts to entertain you.

Also, it's not too late to get involved - on show day in Neston we'd welcome people to get involved with the technical side or front of house. Do get in touch if you are interested.

For more details, contact Little Actors Theatre on 07835 849864 or by email to mail@littleactorstheatre.com.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.