Ten Thousand Glittering Lights will Shine Out Brightly In Memory of Loved Ones Lost

Published: 3rd November 2022 09:46

The Light Up a Life Christmastime event at Wirral Hospice St John's will be held in-person for the first time in three years

On Sunday 11th December, at 5.30pm, Mr Mike Hall, and his three sons, Josh, Harry and Freddie, will switch on 10,000 glittering lights which will shine out brightly from the trees and buildings in and around Wirral Hospice St John's every evening in the run up to, and throughout, Christmas time.

Mike and family will dedicate the switch-on to the memory of his wife, and the boys' mum, Becky Hall, who was cared for at the hospice in 2021. Mike spoke on behalf of them all: "What a privilege for us to be asked to switch on the Wirral Hospice St John's Light up a Life lights.

"Becky touched so many lives in her 47 years, she was adored by her friends and family and had that special ability to light up a room wherever she went, so it seems especially appropriate and a lovely tribute. Becky would be so delighted and honoured."

Family Hill smiling in happy times with mum, Becky.

Light up a Life is a poignant, evocative and inspiring tribute to loved ones who are no longer with us and has become an established part of Wirral life over the past 26 years.

After a break of two years, the hospice will once again be inviting people into the hospice grounds on the evening of the 11th to observe the annual lights switch-on and commemoration service.

People from our Wirral community, individuals and businesses, traditionally sponsor a light in memory of family and friends with all the donations helping to fund the hospice's beloved medical and nursing services.

Those who sponsor a light have the name of the person(s) they are remembering entered into especially produced books of honour which will be available to view on the evening of the service or, a personal copy can be pre-ordered or, the names will also be available to view online.

A Light up a Life card with a personalised greeting will be sent out to all who request one with their lights sponsorship and there is also the opportunity to buy an attractive silver heart-shaped tree decoration keepsake, with a small star adornment, inscribed with the words, ‘Light up a Life'.

On the evening itself, people will start gathering from around 4pm to browse fundraising stalls, have some tea, cake and other refreshments, to gather their thoughts and find a position in readiness for the switch on service.

The hospice choir and the Port Sunlight Lyceum Brass Band will combine to bring supporters reflective songs and carols, along with heartfelt readings from the hospice team.

Then, if people wish to spend a little more time walking under the lights, the hospice gardens will be open from Monday 12th to Friday 16th December, between 4pm and 8pm.

Julia Evans, the hospice's Fundraising Development Manager, said: "Light up a Life will once again bring people together to remember our loved ones and reflect the loss we all feel, especially around Christmas time.

"Our whole Wirral community is always so generous in supporting the hospice. It's really nice to welcome Mike and his family for the switch-on and we can't thank them or any of our thousands of supporters enough as they give their time and make their kind and thoughtful donations for Light up a Life which really makes a massive contribution to the specialist care the hospice provides to our patients and their families."

Wirral Hospice St John's will also be holding a pre-Light up a Life church service at St James's Church, New Brighton, on Tuesday, 6th December, at 7pm.

The church service will be a quiet service of remembrance lead by Reverend Heather Atkinson. All are welcome to attend. Following the service there will be hot drinks, mince pies and Christmas cards available. Parking is available locally surrounding the church.

To sponsor a light for Light up a Life please call 0151 343 0778 or visit wirralhospice.org/lightupalife, to make a donation online.

