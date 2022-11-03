Knit and Natter Creation to the Resurrection Exhibition Dates for Your Calendar

Published: 3rd November 2022 10:40

The group at St Mary and St Helen's Parish Church will be exhibiting characters from the Bible that have been knitted by members of the parish

The group will hold an exhibition about stories from the Bible, in St Mary and St Helen's Church, entitled Creation to the Resurrection.

Knit and Natter is a group affiliated to Neston Parish Church who meet twice a month, who knit for local charities. The exhibition has been created by members of the group who have knitted characters from the Bible.

The dates of the exhibition 9.00am to 4.00pm, are: Monday 7th November to Thursday 10th November; and Monday 14th November to Thursday 18th November.

Everyone is welcome, and entrance is free.

