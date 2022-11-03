Beautiful Heritage Hadlow Road Station Scoops Awards Over 600 North West Entries

Published: 3rd November 2022 11:19

The prestigious accolades are testimony to the dedication of the Friends group who maintain the station

Having such a wonderful gem closeby such as Hadlow Road Station, in Willaston, is a blessing. The station is such a nice place to visit because it's maintained to a fantastic standard by volunteer community group, the Friends of Hadlow Road Station. Their fundraising includes monthly Pop-up Cafés, more often than not held on the station platform, and also gardening maintenance, and DIY/light engineering.

Their hard work has been recognised by the North West in Bloom judges who visited the area during the summer. The beloved station received both an In Your Neighbourhood Level 5 Outstanding Award and the 2022 Heritage Award, in the annual competition.

(l-r) Ben Jackson, Jenny Jackson, Jason Lambert and Chris Hampshire displaying the two award certificates.

Following on from last year's success, judges have awarded even more top accolades for locations and projects across Cheshire West and Chester, including Chester City, Marbury Park in Northwich, and Alexandra Park in Hoole.

The Council's Director of Environment and Communities, Maria Byrne said: "I'm delighted the Council was able to support so many wonderful entries for this year's North West in Bloom competition and I would like to offer my heartfelt thanks and warmest congratulations to all the volunteers and groups involved in improving their community and bringing people together to make a positive change to the place they live, work or spend their leisure time.

"We were very proud of what we were able to show the judges and the results reflect the hard work of everyone involved in this year's entries. This is a wonderful way to recognise the achievements of organisations and community groups across west Cheshire. Together, we can ensure our borough continues to thrive, long into the future and the results can be built upon to further improve our natural environment."

Friends of Hadlow Road Station were awarded Level 5 Outstanding in the In Your Neighbourhood category, and the 2022 Heritage Award, which was voted the best entry from over six hundred nominations across the North West.

Dr Chris Hampshire, Chair of the Friends of Hadlow Road Station, said: "Friends of Hadlow Road Station are delighted and honoured to receive two highly prestigious awards from Britain In Bloom North West with the Royal Horticultural Society (2022).

"Friends of Hadlow Road Station received the In Your Neighbourhood, Level 5 (Outstanding) Award and the Heritage Award (2022) which was voted the best entry from over 600 nominations across the North West. The two awards were presented by Jason Lambert from Cheshire West & Chester Council to volunteer representatives at Hadlow Road Station.

"These prestigious awards are testimony to the dedication and hard work of all the Friends of Hadlow Road Station volunteers who help with the pop-up café, gardening and DIY/light engineering around the station. Receipt of these awards was made possible with the continued support of our loyal customers at our pop-up café and village events along with very generous donations.

"Friends of Hadlow Road Station pop-up café is a community café run by the community, for the community.

"Thanks also go to Cheshire West & Chester Council for their support in ensuring that Hadlow Road Station remains a ‘go to' destination for an increasing number of visitors."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.