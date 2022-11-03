  • Bookmark this page

Neighbourhood Watch Community Safety Pledge Made by Neston Town Council

Published: 3rd November 2022 12:46

Our town's council has signed up to the pledge and will provide ongoing, updated information for residents 

Neston Town Council have signed up to the Community Safety Pledge. Below is a poster with more details of the scheme and if you click here, or on the poster itself, you will find more information in an initial safety training pack (links open PDF file).

Neighbourhood Watch Community Safety Pledge Made by Neston Town Council

 

This information has been shared with residents on the News section of the neston.org website, which will be updated periodically with support and information received from Neighbourhood Watch.

 

 

Comments

Scott Morein
At 14:11 on 3rd November 2022, Scott Morein commented:
Once again our over funded and under employed 'Town Council' finds a way to promote their role rather than do something. Lest I forget and to be fair, Neston Town Council is expert at spending money on anything other than Town matters.
