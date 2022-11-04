Poignant Displays at The Blue Bicycle and Others as We Remember Those Lost in Times of Conflict

Published: 4th November 2022 15:01

Local businesses are remembering our fallen heroes of war and the displays are beautifully touching



At The Blue Bicycle family-run coffee shop at The Cross in Neston, local resident Pat Woods has decorated the front of the café, adorning the blue bicycle in the window with strings of poppies.

The beautiful floral display was created by Neston Flower Society's Pat Wood.

Shop 4 Neston on Liverpool Road, is Neston's only Community Shop. It was opened by local resident Kris McFarlane and a team of dedicated, talented volunteers in December 2020, with profits going to local good causes.

The team has decorated the front window and will be donating all money raised from selling items in the window, to Neston Royal British Legion.

Timeless Kitchens and Bathrooms at The Cross in Neston have credited illustrator Inky Pickles (link opens Facebook) for their fabulous window display.

These are just some examples of the efforts local businesses have made. Anyone who has lost a loved one to war will surely appreciate this show of solidarity.

Details for the Remembrance Sunday parade, church service and wreath-laying service can be found in our earlier article.

Road closures in place locally on Remebrance Sunday are detailed in our notice.

