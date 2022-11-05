  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I love the news you provide and look forward to each and every article...thank you for all your work"
- Dave Lowans
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Puddington Gift Café Chef to Play Last Post on Friday 11th

Published: 5th November 2022 15:18

Chef Debbie Williams will step out of the kitchen to play the distinctive melody for coffee shop customers 

Having played all over the world, including for King Charles III, the Puddington coffee shop chef Debbie Williams will be stepping out of the kitchen in her chef's whites at 11am on Friday, November 11th to play the Last Post to her customers.

In between baking apple crumbles and whipping up home-made bread and butter pudding for her customers, Gift Café coffee shop supervisor Debbie is busy practising her cornet.

Debbie, 51, from Chester will be playing one of the world's most distinctive melodies in honour of Armistice Day in the garden of the coffee shop on Chapel House Lane, Puddington (CH64 5SW).

Puddington Gift Café Chef to Play Last Post on Friday 11th

Debbie, a member of Trinity Girls Brass Band, the first all-female competing brass band in the UK, said: "I've been playing the cornet since I was seven years old. I was tiny and it was the smallest instrument to choose from, so it caught my eye.

"I've played the cornet all over the world and even King Charles III has heard me play. I love playing the Last Post because it is so symbolic. I usually play at a local war memorial or a Remembrance Sunday walking tour but this year I wanted to play to the coffee shop customers.

"I'll be baking ration scones in the morning and then playing the Last Post at 11am. We're hoping lots of veterans will wear their medals and come and listen.

"I take my cornet everywhere with me. Whenever I get a spare moment at work I love playing it, which amuses people out for a walk in the surrounding countryside."

Gift Café is a not-for-profit coffee shop run by Retain Wellbeing, a not-for-profit community organization focused on making lives better for those with memory difficulties and their loved ones. It is a dedicated dementia friendly coffee shop which is open to all.

All veterans wearing their medals will be entitled to a 15% discount in the café on Friday, November 11 from 10am-noon.

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies