Neston's Only Community Shop Asks for Your Donations

Published: 5th November 2022 21:16

Having a clearout? We want your costume jewellery, shoes, boots, handbags and books

Shop 4 Neston on Liverpool Road, is Neston's only community shop, meaning profits go directly back in to local good causes.

The shop window is looking amazing, decorated in honour of Remembrance Day.

The shop was first opened by local resident Kris McFarlane and a team of dedicated, talented volunteers, in December 2020, and in 2021 a fantastic fifteen thousand pounds was raised. Twelve thousand pounds was given to Neston Community Youth Centre, to help towards getting the doors back open at Neston Civic Hall on Hinderton Road. Three thousand pounds was given to Neston Nomads football club, to help with their walking football programme for seniors, and girls' community football schemes. These two worthy recipients were chosen by customers and visitors and in 2022, voting opens for this years' charities on Thursday, 1st December.

The shop has been so busy recently and now we're asking for your donations: we need costume jewellery, shoes, boots, handbags and books. If you are having a clear out, we'd love the opportunity to find a new home for your preloved items. We're open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 4.30pm.

