Get Back in the Saddle with Led Bike Rides this Autumn

Published: 6th November 2022 21:54

Lose those nerves and get back in the saddle on led rides that will not only help you cut down on car use, but also have fun outdoors



Maybe you've not cycled for a while and could be nervous about getting back in the saddle. Or, do you want to do your bit to cut down on car use? Maybe it's just about having some fun in the great Neston outdoors. Whatever the reason, our free Back in the Saddle led bike rides, with qualified leaders, could be just the ticket.

Supported by Cycling UK's Big Bike Revival Fund and led by Neston Earth Group, we have run five rides during October and will be out again, at 10am on Friday, 11th November 2022.

We'll use existing family ride routes, starting and finishing at Neston Community Youth Centre and rides are open to everyone. Those wishing to use their bike to access work or training, and/or daily living (shopping, visiting friends/family, for example), are particularly welcome.

All you need is a roadworthy bike and a helmet. If your bike's gathering dust in the shed and needs a safety check, we can help with that too. Ring Just Riding Along to book a free safety check on 0151 353 1272.

Andy Mills, member of Neston Earth Group and qualified leader, said: "Getting your bike out for a ride on open roads to get to work, to get some shopping or just visiting places, friends or family can be a bit daunting so we thought we would put some led rides on that build up to this over a period of weeks.

"People can join any of the rides which will be at a pace so we can enjoy the local countryside and quiet roads.....we may even stop for a cuppa."

For further information, visit the NCYC website, call Andy on 07887 653 280, or email andrew.mills@nestoncyc.org.uk.

Neston Earth Group is a community group based in Neston, whose members are passionate about improving our local environment.

Aiming to make cycling accessible to everyone, Cycling UK has been supporting and encouraging more people to cycle, since 1878.

The Big Bike Revival is all about helping everyone and anyone to begin or return to cycling. The programme is funded byDepartment for Transport.

