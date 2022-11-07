Rotakids Encourage Neston Primary to End Polio Now

Published: 7th November 2022 12:36

The Rotakids at Neston Primary School thank the school community for their generosity, after hosting a non-uniform day, to raise money for World Polio Day

Of RotaKids, Rotary of Great Britain and Ireland, says: "It is never too early to start making a difference in the community, and RotaKids gives those aged 7-12 the chance to do just that."

Neston Primary School Rotakids held a non-uniform day on the last day of Autumn half-term to raise awareness and money for the End Polio Now campaign. Thanks to everyone's kind generosity we raised £150.00.

Rotary International has partnered with the End Polio Now campaign, which says: "With your help, we can end polio for good".

Monday 24th October was World Polio Day, shining a global light on the need to put an end to the condition.

Rotary International, says: "Rotary is an international community that brings together leaders who step up to take on the world's toughest challenges, locally and globally. The eradication of polio is one of our longest standing and most significant efforts. Along with our partners, we have helped immunize more than 2.5 billion children against polio in 122 countries. We have reduced polio cases by 99.9 percent worldwide and we won't stop until we end the disease for good."

