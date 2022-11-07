  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for all the work you put into AMA. I appreciate having access to local news items as these rarely appear in any other media"
- Linda Pritchard
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston Businesses Supporting Ukraine Children through Christmas Shoebox Appeal

Published: 7th November 2022 13:15

Businesses based on the Clayhill Light Industrial Park, support the Christmas Shoebox Appeal for Ukraine's Children

Local Neston businesses, including Lightfoot Garage, Neston Building Supplies, Cheeky Chilli, The Bake House and Merilyn Phillips Kitchen supplies, supported by local Cheshire West and Chester Councillor and Member for Parkgate, Martin Barker, and also Mike Harper from Capture Services Photography, have filled shoeboxes full of toys, sweets, clothes, toiletries and stationary which are to be transported to children in Ukraine in time for Christmas.

Neston Businesses Supporting Ukraine Children through Shoebox Appeal

Organised by Willaston Methodist Church, Christchurch, Willaston and Greasby Methodist church, many businesses and organisations across Wirral have also been involved. The boxes will be transported via road through Moldovia and Romania and into Ukraine.

This is such a great cause and a big thank you must go to Alexandra Lightfoot from Lightfoot Garage for organising the Neston contingent.

Neston Businesses Supporting Ukraine Children through Shoebox Appeal

Cllr Barker, said: "What a fantastic cause, well done to the main organisers and a big thank you to our local businesses on Clayhill Business Park who took part with such enthusiasm. I'm sure this will go a long way to making Christmas a bit more special for these children".

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies