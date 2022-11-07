Neston Businesses Supporting Ukraine Children through Christmas Shoebox Appeal

Published: 7th November 2022 13:15

Businesses based on the Clayhill Light Industrial Park, support the Christmas Shoebox Appeal for Ukraine's Children

Local Neston businesses, including Lightfoot Garage, Neston Building Supplies, Cheeky Chilli, The Bake House and Merilyn Phillips Kitchen supplies, supported by local Cheshire West and Chester Councillor and Member for Parkgate, Martin Barker, and also Mike Harper from Capture Services Photography, have filled shoeboxes full of toys, sweets, clothes, toiletries and stationary which are to be transported to children in Ukraine in time for Christmas.

Organised by Willaston Methodist Church, Christchurch, Willaston and Greasby Methodist church, many businesses and organisations across Wirral have also been involved. The boxes will be transported via road through Moldovia and Romania and into Ukraine.

This is such a great cause and a big thank you must go to Alexandra Lightfoot from Lightfoot Garage for organising the Neston contingent.

Cllr Barker, said: "What a fantastic cause, well done to the main organisers and a big thank you to our local businesses on Clayhill Business Park who took part with such enthusiasm. I'm sure this will go a long way to making Christmas a bit more special for these children".

