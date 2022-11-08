Bishop Wilson Primary Know that Your Child Deserves the Best Education

Published: 8th November 2022 10:56

School places for the current academic year and Reception 2023 are still available at Bishop Wilson Church of England Primary School, in Burton

Go along to Bishop Wilson CE Primary School on Puddington Lane in Burton (CH64 5SE), and find out about what is on offer.

In November 2021, Ofsted said: "Where pupils feel safe, work hard and show good attitudes to learning".

We have four key drivers for our curriculum: Communication, Exploration, Reading and Believing.

And we're passionate about indoor and outdoor learning, with spacious classrooms and a wonderful outdoor space, where children take part in forest school.

"Your child deserves the best education"

Contact the school office on 0151 336 3396, or send an email to: admin@bishopwilson.cheshire.sch.uk.

Our website provides lots more information about our school; take a look at bishopwilson.cheshire.sch.uk.





Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.