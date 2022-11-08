  • Bookmark this page

Join the Community Conversation About What Could be Better

Published: 8th November 2022 17:20

Neston residents are invited to discuss with police, how £10,000 fund from ill-gotten gains, could be spent locally

What's good about the Neston area and what could be better? Residents within the Ellesmere Port Local Policing Unit (LPU) are invited to a Community Conversation to discuss how to improve their area and how £10,000 from the Police and Crime Commissioner's Community Cashback Fund could help.
To determine what is needed locally and where funding should go, a series of Community Conversations will be held in each LPU. Residents are invited to the first Ellesmere Port Community Conversation on Tuesday 22 November at 7pm, at Stanney Grange Community Centre, Alnwick Drive, Ellesmere Port, CH65 9HE. To sign up, go to EventBrite.

£10,000 from a pot of £90,000 will be allocated to areas within our LPU from the Community Cashback Fund. The fund sees money seized from criminals under the Proceeds of Crime Act reinvested into the community to improve the local area and make Cheshire a better place to live.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Dwyer, said: "Through the Community Cashback Fund we're going to ensure that the ill-gotten gains of criminals are instead used to improve the communities affected by their actions.

"This Community Conversation is your chance to make a real difference. So, if you've got ideas about how to make your area an even better place, make sure you sign up for this first event and get involved."

After each initial Community Conversation event, a panel made up of local people will be set up to coordinate any agreed actions and consider the issues raised. The group will also carry out further research into potential solutions which can be implemented with the funding.

Further down the line, this panel will review all Community Cashback Fund applications to ensure that they meet the criteria and can be put forward for public voting for the local community to decide where the funding will be spent.

For more information about your Community Conversation, sign up at EventBrite.

To find out more about the Community Cashback Fund, go to the Cheshire Police Crime Commissioner's website.

 

 

